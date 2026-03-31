Weather forecast: Wetter April ahead? IMD predicts above-normal rainfall over most parts of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the upcoming month of April, with above-normal rainfall likely to shower over most parts of the country. In its monthly forecast, the IMD has also excluded Northeast India from its above-normal rainfall forecast.

The weather department also predicted above-normal number of heatwave days over East, Central and northwest India between April and June, 2026.

It said, “Above-normal number of heatwave days likely over parts of east, central and northwest India and southeast Peninsula from Apr-June. Above-normal rainfall likely over most parts of country except Northeast India in April.”

“Below-normal rainfall is expected over many parts of northeastern India,” the IMD said.

During April, May and June, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except most parts of east and northeast India and eastern parts of central India and adjoining peninsular regions, where above-normal maximum temperatures are expected.

It said, “During the hot season (April-May-June), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some regions of Maharashtra and Telangana, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely.”

The weather department also stated that monthly maximum temperature in the month of April is likely to be normal to below normal in many parts of the country.

But in many parts of East and northeast India and some parts of northwest India and southern peninsula are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April.

Also, above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of India, except for some isolated pockets in the southern peninsula, where normal minimum temperatures are expected during April.

The rainfall during April 2026, averaged over the country as a whole, is most likely to be above normal.

Rains in Delhi, NCR The IMD forecast comes as Delhi and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) saw rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, March 31. An orange alert had earlier been issued in the capital city and the surrounding region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the predominant surface wind is expected to be from the southwest, with speeds of up to 15 kmph during the afternoon. Wind speed is likely to gradually decrease, dropping below 10 kmph from the southeast direction during the evening and night.

Despite the rain activity, daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal, the IMD added.