Heavy Rain LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert and predicted heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for the next twenty-four hours. The Weather Department said in a statement, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/ thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and very intense to extremely intense spell is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar in next 24 hours." In Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT station has issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from August 14 to 17 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 19. Amid incessant rains, the state government has also cancelled post exams and schools and colleges too will remain closed today.
Uttarakhand rains: Waterlogging in several parts of Rishikesh amid heavy rains
Uttarakhand rains live: Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several parts of Rishikesh on Sunday.
Cloud burst reported at Jadon village in Solan
Himachal rains: A cloud burst have been reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat sub division in Solan. Two houses and one cowshed washed away, news agency ANI has reported.
Nandakini river water level crosses danger mark
Chamoli Police has said the water level of Nandakini river crossed the danger mark in Nandanagar area of Chamoli, yesterday night. River water entered many houses and people left their homes and took shelter in safe places, news agency ANI has reported.
Watch: Drain water enter inside shops in Uttarakhand's Pipalkoti
Watch: Waterlogging in parts of Chennai after heavy rainfall lashed the city
Tamil Nadu rains: Amid incessant rainfall that lashed Chennai on Sunday, severe waterlogging was witnessed in various parts of the city.
The visuals of waterlogging are from Mountroad and the Nungambakkam area of the state capital.
Uttarakhand: 52 dead, 37 injured as rain continues to wreak havoc
Fifty-two people have died and around 37 have been injured till date during the monsoon season due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand that triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the State, according to official estimates.
Himachal Pradesh: Education institutions to remain closed
All schools and colleges in the state to be closed on 14th August, due to incessant rainfall: Department of Education.
