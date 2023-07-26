In its latest weather forecast , the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan, Marathawada, Karnataka, etc for Tuesday.

The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in states like Maharashtra, UP, Punjab,Telangana, etc till July 29. For 26 July, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa. Extremely heavy rainfall can be expected in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, etc

Full weather prediction by IMD till July 29

The IMD has given a full 5-day weather forecast for Indian states in its latest weather bulletin. Here is the rainfall prediction by the weather agency for different states till July 29.

July 26 weather forecast

-IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa. Ghat areas of Madhya Mahrashtra are also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

-There are possibilities of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka.

-The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on Wednesday.

July 27 weather forecast

- There is a huge possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana. The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka.

-Many places are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The are Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe.

July 28 rain forecast

-Severe rainfall is likely to continue in parts of Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Friday as well. IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa as well.

-Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, HaryanaChandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Telangana.

July 29 rain forecast

-The Konkan and Goa region along with parts of Madhya Maharashtra is likely to continue facing the wrath of nature on Saturday as well. The region is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

-The weather forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.