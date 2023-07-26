Monsoon rain alert: IMD predicts heavy rain in Maharashtra, UP, Punjab, and others till July 29. Check full forecast2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Goa. Heavy rainfall in other states like OdishaMahrashtra, Telangana,Andhra Pradesh,Goa,Himachal,Uttar Pradesh,Haryana, etc is also expected today
In its latest weather forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan, Marathawada, Karnataka, etc for Tuesday.
