Cold wave alert: Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow to remain closed till January 6
Weather news, cold wave: A winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh till January 6, as per the order issued by the District Education Officer. Read more details here.
Schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 will remain shut in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh till January 6 in view of the cold wave and dense fog conditions. The district administration in Lucknow announced on Tuesday the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6.