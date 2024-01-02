Schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 will remain shut in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh till January 6 in view of the cold wave and dense fog conditions. The district administration in Lucknow announced on Tuesday the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A winter vacation has been declared in all schools of Lucknow district till January 6, as per the order issued by the District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, under the directions of the district magistrate, news agency ANI reported.

"Regarding the above-mentioned matter, you are aware that at present a cold wave is going on in the entire state including the Lucknow district and it is extremely cold. Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 till January 6, 2024," the order read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If classes from class 9 to 12 are being conducted, then their timings should be kept between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm only," the District Education Officer said was quoted by the ANI as saying in the order.

"Strict compliance of the above should be ensured. Stringent action will be taken as per rules against any school that does not ensure compliance with the above," the order read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the Varanasi district administration had also announced the closure of schools for students of Class 1 to Class 8 till January 6 due to cold wave conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a orange alert, predicting cold day conditions, in parts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. A yellow alert was also issued in several other areas. The weather depart has issued alerts in parts of the state till January 5.

Meanwhile, Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, the IMD director general, said, " During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, which may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh," added Mohapatra.

(With inputs from ANI)

