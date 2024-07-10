Weather news: Even as the Delhi rains continue, the IMD issued a yellow alert for the capital city on July 11, predicting light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the national capital would likely witness light to moderate rainfall until July 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A yellow alert was issued for Thursday, July 11. The IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicted heavy downpours in East Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11 and in parts of Maharashtra between July 12 and 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department said in a briefing on Wednesday, “Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to hit Northeast and adjoining East India during the next two days."

Here's all you need to know about the weather update today: In Mumbai city and suburbs, the IMD predicted a "generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate spells of rain". The Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 32°C and 25°C.

The IMD said heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls will likely occur over Northeast & adjoining East India in the next two days. However, the intensity of the rainfall will decrease thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It predicted heavy rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely to lash Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Meghalaya on July 10 and 11, and Bihar on July 11.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall may also lash Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka on July 12 and 15 and Goa during the next five days.

The IMD forecast read, “Isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat Region during 10th-14th; North Interior Karnataka during 11th-14th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th & 11th; Lakshadweep on 10th; Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during 12th-14th July." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department further added that heavy to very heavy rainfall may also hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on July 10 and 14; isolated heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on July 11 and 12; Odisha during July 12 and 14; Nagaland and Manipur on July 10, 11 and 14.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!