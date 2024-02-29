Hello User
Weather news: IMD predicts intense snowfall, rainfall in north India. 7 updates

Weather news: IMD predicts intense snowfall, rainfall in north India. 7 updates

Livemint

  • The IMD has also issued rainfall alerts in northwest plains such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh from 1 March to 3 March

Jammu-Kashmir: Snow clearance operation by the Mechanical Department of Poonch continues at the Mughal Road after heavy snowfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense' snowfall and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Leh on 29 February and 1 March.

The IMD said, "An active Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 29 February and plains of northwest India from 1 March to 3 March with peak intensity on 1st & 2nd March 2024".

Orange alert for heavy snow issued in THESE states. Check IMD forecast here

IMD weather forecast. Key updates.

1. Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on March 1 and heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on March 2, 2024.

2. Heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 1 and 2 March 2024.

3. Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on 1st March. On 2nd March IMD predicts 115.5-204.4 mm of rainfall/snowfall in the state.

Delhi-NCR to receive rainfall in next two hours, says IMD. Check forecast here

4. According to the weather monitoring agency, isolated hailstorms may also occur over Himachal Pradesh on 1st & 2nd March.

5. Punjab is also likely to witness hailstorms on 1 and 2 March.

6. Isolated hailstorm likely over Haryana and Chandigarh on 2nd March as per IMD forecast.

7. Inclement weather conditions such as rainfall and hailstorms may occur over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 March.

