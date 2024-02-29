Weather news: IMD predicts intense snowfall, rainfall in north India. 7 updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense' snowfall and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Leh on 29 February and 1 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IMD said, "An active Western Disturbance likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from 29 February and plains of northwest India from 1 March to 3 March with peak intensity on 1st & 2nd March 2024".

IMD weather forecast. Key updates. 1. Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on March 1 and heavy to very heavy rainfall/snowfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on March 2, 2024.

2. Heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) is likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on 1 and 2 March 2024.

3. Himachal Pradesh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall (64.5-115.5 mm) on 1st March. On 2nd March IMD predicts 115.5-204.4 mm of rainfall/snowfall in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. According to the weather monitoring agency, isolated hailstorms may also occur over Himachal Pradesh on 1st & 2nd March.

5. Punjab is also likely to witness hailstorms on 1 and 2 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. Isolated hailstorm likely over Haryana and Chandigarh on 2nd March as per IMD forecast.

7. Inclement weather conditions such as rainfall and hailstorms may occur over West Uttar Pradesh on 2 March.

