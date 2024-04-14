IMD predicts rainfall in northwest India for next 2 days | Check state-wise full forecast
Weather news: The India Meteorological Department said rainfall, with moderate thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds & hail, is likely to continue over Northwest India for the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that rainfall may continue to lash parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours (two days) and abate thereafter.
