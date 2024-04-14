The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that rainfall may continue to lash parts of northwest India during the next 48 hours (two days) and abate thereafter.

The weather department said a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Rajasthan and that a high moisture from the Arabian Sea is likely to enter Northwest India on April 14 and 15. It added that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 18, 2024.

Check state-wise full forecast for next two days here:

State/subdivision IMD forecast Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning on April 14 and 15. > Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places also likely on April 14 and 15. Himachal Pradesh > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places on April 14 and 15; at a few places on April 16 > Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15. > Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places also likely on April 14 and 15. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14 and 15. Uttarakhand > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places on April 14th; at many places over 15th; at isolated places over April 16. > Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14 and 15. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14 and 15. Punjab > Light to moderate rain at many places on April 14; at a few places on April 15. > Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14 and 15. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14. Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi > Light to moderate rain at many places over April 14; at isolated places on April 15. > Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14. West Uttar Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at a few places over April 14; at isolated places on April 15. > Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14. East Uttar Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at isolated places on April 14 and 15. > Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14. West Rajasthan > Light to moderate rain at a few places on April 14; at isolated places on April 15. > Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15. > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14. East Rajasthan > Light to moderate rain at a few places on April 14; at isolated places on April 15. > Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15 West and East Madhya Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at isolated places on April 14 and 15 > Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning on April 14 and 15 > Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14.

Heat wave warning for next 5 days

The IMD predicted hot and humid weather over coastal Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next five days. It also said hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal Between April 14 and 18; Kerala and Mahe between April 14 and 17 and Konkan and Goa and Rayalaseema between April 15 and 18.

