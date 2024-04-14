State/subdivision IMD forecast

Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places accompanied with isolated thunderstorm & lightning on April 14 and 15.

> Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places also likely on April 14 and 15.

Himachal Pradesh > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places on April 14 and 15; at a few places on April 16

> Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15.

> Heavy rainfall/snowfall at isolated places also likely on April 14 and 15.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14 and 15.

Uttarakhand > Light to moderate rain/snowfall at most places on April 14th; at many places over 15th; at isolated places over April 16.

> Light to moderate rain/snowfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14 and 15.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14 and 15.

Punjab > Light to moderate rain at many places on April 14; at a few places on April 15.

> Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14 and 15.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14.

Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi > Light to moderate rain at many places over April 14; at isolated places on April 15.

> Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14.

West Uttar Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at a few places over April 14; at isolated places on April 15.

> Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14.

East Uttar Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at isolated places on April 14 and 15.

> Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) on April 14.

West Rajasthan > Light to moderate rain at a few places on April 14; at isolated places on April 15.

> Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15.

> Hailstorm also likely at isolated places on April 14.

East Rajasthan > Light to moderate rain at a few places on April 14; at isolated places on April 15.

> Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (40-50 kmph) on April 14 and 15

West and East Madhya Pradesh > Light to moderate rain at isolated places on April 14 and 15

> Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm and lightning on April 14 and 15