With the onset of a strong western disturbance, mercury in several states has dipped marginally since Monday (April 8), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted. Even on Wednesday (April 10), states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.

Weather updates April 10: IMD rainfall prediction

Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of West Bengal and the Mangan district of Sikkim are very likely to get hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate spells of rain today.

In Madhya Pradesh, rainfall is likely to occur over Katni, Umaria, Seoni, Shahdol, Betul, Damoh, Jabalpur, Chindwara, Balaghat, Hoshangabad, Narsingapur and Sehore.

Maharashtra's Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal, Nanded, and Hingoli will also witness rainfall on Wednesday, IMD predicts.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms may occur over Northwest India during April 13-16.

Delhi may also receive rainfall activities on April 13 and 14 accompanied by thunderstorms.

IMD's weather forecast says that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall will occur over Jammu and Kashmir on April 13 and 14.

Isolated hailstrom may also occur ver Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 13.

Duststorm/thundersquall (50-60 kmph gusting to 70kmph) very likely over Rajasthan on April 13. According to the IMD, Thunderstorm is likely to continue at isolated places on Thursday and Friday also in Rajasthan due to the influence of easterly winds.

Some parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Udaipur divisions are likely to be hit by strong winds at the speed of 30-40 km per hour in the next two to three days as per the IMD.

Temperature may fall in Karnataka owing to thunderstorms and rainfall activity, IMD's senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar predicted.

Weather updates April 10: IMD heatwaves prediction

Heatwave conditions would prevail in isolated pockets of Saurashtra and Kutch till April 11.

In the national capital Delhi, temperatures may rise to 40 degrees Celsius next week.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said India will have a normal monsoon in 2024. Monsoon rains are expected to be 102% of the long-period average of 868.6 mm for the four months, Skymet said.

On the other hand, IMD has predicted that in the April-June period, various parts of the country could record 10-20 heat wave days compared to the normal four to eight days.

