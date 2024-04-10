IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi-NCR as summer starts to soar; thunderstorm, heatwaves in THESE states
Western disturbance leads to mercury drop in states, with rainfall and thunderstorms expected in multiple regions. Heatwave in Saurashtra and Kutch, Delhi set to reach 40 degrees Celsius. Skymet forecasts normal monsoon in 2024.
With the onset of a strong western disturbance, mercury in several states has dipped marginally since Monday (April 8), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted. Even on Wednesday (April 10), states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.