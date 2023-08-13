The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for eight districts in Himachal Pradesh, indicating high weather impact. In the state's Solan district, a landslide occurred on the Shimla-Kalka road of National Highway-5 during the early hours of Friday. Remarkably, this road only reopened on Thursday after a week-long closure.

Officials have reported that the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which has led to numerous landslides and falling debris incidents. More than 200 roads remain inaccessible due to these adverse conditions.

As reported by ANI, state Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, mentioned that both road restoration and electricity supply schemes are underway. He emphasized the active involvement of teams and officers on the ground to address the situation. Stay with Livemint for the latest updates.