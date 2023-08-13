The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for eight districts in Himachal Pradesh, indicating high weather impact. In the state's Solan district, a landslide occurred on the Shimla-Kalka road of National Highway-5 during the early hours of Friday. Remarkably, this road only reopened on Thursday after a week-long closure.
Officials have reported that the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which has led to numerous landslides and falling debris incidents. More than 200 roads remain inaccessible due to these adverse conditions.
As reported by ANI, state Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, mentioned that both road restoration and electricity supply schemes are underway. He emphasized the active involvement of teams and officers on the ground to address the situation. Stay with Livemint for the latest updates.
Search operation continues in Gaurikund of Rudraprayag district
Himachal Pradesh police advise citizens to avoid unessential travel
The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.
Amid incessant rainfall, repeated instances of landslides and rockslides have been witnessed in several districts of the hill state, said the officials on Saturday. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in eight districts, issues orange alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts of the state.
According to Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD, "The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts of the state," said Bui Lal.
He added that in the past 24 hours, the majority of the locations in the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts received considerable rainfall over the previous 24 hours. (ANI)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!