Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash flood risk in THESE states today; details here

The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat on Wednesday, with isolated heavy rain expected across various regions, including Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh, from the 3rd to the 9th. 

Livemint
Updated4 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST
TOPSHOT - A Hindu temple lies partially submerged in river Ganges, after monsoon rains in Varanasi on August 31, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
TOPSHOT - A Hindu temple lies partially submerged in river Ganges, after monsoon rains in Varanasi on August 31, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)(AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat region on Wednesday. Check here:

West and Central India

In an official release, IMD said, “Heavy rainfall is expected to be isolated but intense over Gujarat Region on the 4th.”

“In the coming week, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated for Konkan & Goa and the Gujarat Region. For West Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch, heavy rainfall is likely from the 3rd to the 7th. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to see heavy rain on the 4th and 5th, while Vidarbha will experience it on the 3rd and 4th. Chhattisgarh will have heavy rainfall from the 4th to the 9th, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are forecasted to see heavy rain on the 3rd and from the 6th to the 9th,” IMD added.

IMD said that low to Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region on 03rd & 04th September.

Also Read: Monsoon mayhem: 64 die as Andhra, Telangana, Tripura reel under devastating floods, more rains in Gujarat | 10 updates

Meanwhile, rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan even though the local weather office predicted that the monsoon would remain active this week, PTI reported.

South Peninsular India

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana. At the same time, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka may see isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the week.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated on the 3rd over Kerala, Mahe, and Interior Karnataka, as well as Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Coastal Karnataka, until the 7th. Additionally, Telangana is expected to experience isolated heavy rain on the 4th of September.

East & Northeast India

IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Northeast India, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha throughout the week,” said IMD.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain: CM Chandrababu Naidu urges Centre to declare floods as ‘national calamity’ | 10 updates

Moreover, Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 7 days.

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see heavy rain from till the 6th, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 4th. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to experience heavy rain on the 4th and 5th, Bihar on the 4th, and Odisha from the 5th to the 7th of September.

Northwest India

IMD said, “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Delhi throughout the week.”

Also Read: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rain: 140 trains cancelled, ten dead due to flood; PM Modi assures all help | 10 updates

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in East Rajasthan over the next 7 days; in Uttarakhand from the 3rd to the 6th; in Punjab and Haryana on the 3rd; in West Uttar Pradesh on the 5th; in East Uttar Pradesh on the 5th and 6th; and in West Rajasthan from till the 7th of September, said IMD.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWeather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, flash flood risk in THESE states today; details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.000.00
      Chennai
      73,370.000.00
      Delhi
      73,299.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue