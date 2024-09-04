The IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat on Wednesday, with isolated heavy rain expected across various regions, including Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh, from the 3rd to the 9th.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall likely over Gujarat region on Wednesday. Check here: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West and Central India In an official release, IMD said, “Heavy rainfall is expected to be isolated but intense over Gujarat Region on the 4th."

“In the coming week, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated for Konkan & Goa and the Gujarat Region. For West Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra & Kutch, heavy rainfall is likely from the 3rd to the 7th. East Madhya Pradesh is expected to see heavy rain on the 4th and 5th, while Vidarbha will experience it on the 3rd and 4th. Chhattisgarh will have heavy rainfall from the 4th to the 9th, and the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are forecasted to see heavy rain on the 3rd and from the 6th to the 9th," IMD added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD said that low to Moderate flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds & neighbourhoods of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region on 03rd & 04th September.

Meanwhile, rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan even though the local weather office predicted that the monsoon would remain active this week, PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Peninsular India Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana. At the same time, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Interior Karnataka may see isolated to scattered rainfall throughout the week.

Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated on the 3rd over Kerala, Mahe, and Interior Karnataka, as well as Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Coastal Karnataka, until the 7th. Additionally, Telangana is expected to experience isolated heavy rain on the 4th of September.

East & Northeast India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Northeast India, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha throughout the week," said IMD.

Moreover, Isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 7 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arunachal Pradesh is expected to see heavy rain from till the 6th, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 4th. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to experience heavy rain on the 4th and 5th, Bihar on the 4th, and Odisha from the 5th to the 7th of September.

Northwest India IMD said, “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Delhi throughout the week."