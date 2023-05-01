Weather office predicts thunderstorms with rain in Delhi and neighbouring states

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 19.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is six notches below the season's average, resulting in a pleasant morning.
As reported by PTI, at 8.30 am, the relative humidity was measured at 87 per cent. According to the weather office, thunderstorms with rain are expected during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department, light rain in Delhi on Sunday caused the maximum temperature to drop to 28.7 degrees Celsius, which is 10 notches below the season's average and the lowest in the month since April 4, 2015.
On April 4, 2015, the city recorded a high of 26 degrees Celsius.
Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorms very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."
List of states where an alert has been issued:
30 April: Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada
1 May: West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand.
2 May: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
3 May: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan
Orange alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, IMD issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday, according to an official release.
"The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release.
The IMD on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.
(With inputs from PTI)
