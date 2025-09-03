Yamuna breaches 207 metre mark in Delhi amid heavy rains; Jhelum crosses danger mark, Jammu and Kashmir on high alert

Rain Update: The Yamuna crossed the 207-metre mark for the first time this monsoon on Wednesday as heavy and incessant rains continued to lash Delhi for another day, leaving residents along the river bank in shambles.

The 207 metre danger mark for Yamuna in Delhi was crossed at 1 pm on Wednesday at the Old Yamuna Bridge. As per fresh forecast by the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna water level will reach 207.40 metre by 8 pm tonight.

This is the fifth time since 1963 that the Yamuna has breached the 207 metre mark. In 2023, Yamuna water levels rose to 208.66 metre, in 1978 to 207.49 metre, in 2013 to 207.32 metre and in 2010 to 207.11 metre.

It must be noted that the Irrigation and Flood Control department has data available since 1963, and prior data is not available

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast for Delhi is "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" today. A "thunderstorm with rain" has been predicted for tomorrow.

Relief camps have been set up in Yamuna Khadar and Mayur Vihar Phase-I, while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified rescue and relief operations.

J&K: Jhelum crosses danger mark In Jammu and Kashmir, which are being battered by rains, the Jhelum river crossed the danger mark in Anantnag and Pampore

Significant rainfall was observed today from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the IMD.

The Jammu observatory received 31 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, as Jammu Bakore got 56.5 mm. Samba received 61 mm rain, Reasi got 20 mm, and Katra received 27.3 mm. Meanwhile, Baderwah received rainfall of 13 mm, Batote got 22.4 mm, and Doda had 8 mm of rainfall. Kishtwar received 19 mm, Banihal got 20 mm, and Rajouri received 6 mm. Pahalgam got 8 mm, Kokernag received 13.8 mm, and Anantnag got 13 mm. Srinagar observatory received 7.6 mm of rainfall, and Qazigund got 12.8 mm.

The rains left a woman and her daughter dead while 40 persons were trapped in a flooded village in Akhnoor, officials said.

In Anantnag district, police rescued 25 nomadic families stranded under a bridge due to rise in the water level following heavy rains.

Amid the heavy rainfall, shuttle services of four trains that were introduced to help locals and stranded passengers travel between Jammu and Katra - the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine - was suspended due to heavy rain and flooding on Wednesday.