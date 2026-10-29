Weather report today: IMD alert, updates for your city — pollution or rains or thunderstorms or hailstorm or lightning?

Parts of Delhi received rain on Thursday (October 29) morning, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for light rainfall, lightning and thunderstorms through the day.

The IMD said, “Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain with moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph during morning/forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain with moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during the afternoon/evening.”

Cyclone Arnab update Meanwhile, several other states/UTs are likely to witness heavy rainfall following the landfall of Severe Cyclonic Storm “Arnab" near Andhra Pradesh on October 28. "Latest observations indicate that the landfall process completed with the central region moving completely into land by 0800 hrs IST," the IMD said.

Now, the cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards during the next 48 hours and weaken gradually. “It will weaken into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours and further into a Deep Depression during the subsequent 06 hours,” the IMD said in a weather bulletin on Wednesday.

View full Image View full Image Cyclone Arnab to weaken into depresseion by October 29

Is your state/UT on IMD's heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, or hailstorm alert today? The IMD predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms till October 31 in these states/UTs:

Coastal Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy (7-20 cm) rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (>= 21 cm) at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh is very likely on 28th October and heavy rainfall at isolated places only over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on 29th October.

Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Odisha, and Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated Places over North Odisha is very likely on 28th October. Heavy rainfall at isolated places over interior Odisha is likely on 29th October.

Telangana: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over eastern parts of Telangana on 28th October.

Chhattisgarh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely over South Chhattisgarh on 28th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over North Chhattisgarh on 29th October.

Jharkhand: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on the 28th; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October.

Bihar: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th & 30th October.

Gangetic West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 28th & 29th October.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 29th & 30th October.

Vidarbha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, is likely on 28th, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October over eastern Vidarbha.

East Madhya Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28th & 30th October 2026, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 29th October.

East Uttar Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, is very likely on 29th, and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over northeast Uttar Pradesh on 30th, and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 31st October.

Pollution alert: Delhi, Mumbai air quality Delhi: Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with the city-level Air Quality Index (AQI) at 229, slightly above Wednesday's 228, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) All India AQI portal.

Pollution levels were also elevated in neighbouring cities. Noida recorded an AQI of 235, while Manesar and Gurugram registered readings of 228 and 227, respectively. Greater Noida reported an AQI of 209.

In comparison, Ghaziabad recorded 171 and Faridabad 131, according to the CPCB's city-level data at 7 am. Noida, Manesar, Gurugram and Greater Noida fell in the 'poor' category, while Ghaziabad and Faridabad remained in the 'moderate' category.

Mumbai: Meanwhile, parts of Mumbai in Maharashtra witnessed hazy conditions as a layer of smog reduced visibility. Visuals from Bandra Reclamation showed haze covering the skyline.

Other states/UTs: Among the 264 cities with valid readings in the uploaded CPCB dataset, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan recorded the highest AQI at 296. Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh followed at 291, while Panchgaon in Haryana registered 275. Kaithal and Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded AQI readings of 265 and 263, respectively.