Weather today: Light rainfall in Delhi likely to abate heatwave conditions; check IMD forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a "cloudy sky" and "very light rain/drizzle" in Delhi on Thursday, April 10. The weather department said "heatwave conditions are likely to abate from Delhi from 10th April."

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle at 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the IMD said.

On Wednesday, the IMD recorded maximum temperature in Delhi at 40.5°C and minimum temperature at 25.9°C.

According to the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures are in the range of 40 to 41°C and 25 to 27°C respectively. The minimum temperatures are markedly above normal by 05-07°C and maximum temperatures are markedly above normal by 05-06°C over many places over Delhi.

Heatwave conditions occurred at most places over Delhi on dated April 9,2025.

Delhi air quality The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 243, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi weather: Forecast of next 7 days

Credit: IMD

Heatwave forecast in India The IMD forecast heatwave conditions at some/many places over with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets over Rajasthan on 09th April and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets on April 10, 14 and 15.

"Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions likely in some parts Punjab, Haryana & Delhi, Saurashtra & Kutch on 09th April and heat wave conditions in isolated pockets of Saurashtra & Kutch on 10th April and over Punjab, Haryana & Delhi on 15th April," the IMD said.

At least 26 weather stations recorded maximum temperatures equal to or above 43 degrees Celsius in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh amid persisting heatwave conditions on Wednesday, the IMD said.