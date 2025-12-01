Weather today: Cold wave grips Punjab, Maharashtra; dense fog in Manipur, Odisha; temperatures dip in Bengaluru

Cold wave conditions grip Madhya Maharashtra and Punjab, while dense fog is expected in Manipur and Odisha today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bengaluru’s forecast predicts a high of 23°C and a low of 18°C with mist, signaling the onset of colder winds and reduced visibility in the early morning.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places over Karnataka today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to take place across Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana today, IMD stated.

“The State is likely to experience a cold to severe cold wave in the last days of December. Temperatures less than 10 degree Celsius might be recorded in districts, particularly in Adilabad,” Telangana Today quoted K Nagaratna, head IMD Hyderabad, as saying.

Schools closed in Puducherry All schools, private and government-aided—across Puducherry's four regions are closed today, according to Home and Education Minister, A. Namassivayam. The minister stated in a release that the holiday has been declared as a precaution due to heavy rains expected from Cyclone Ditwah.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Office on Sunday forecast rain and snow in the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and Friday (November 4–5). A yellow warning has been issued for dense fog, which is expected late at night around parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir in Bilaspur district, as well as in some areas of the Balh Valley in Mandi district from today to Wednesday.

Delhi weather This November was Delhi’s coldest in five years, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 8°C, the lowest in three years, and the monthly average minimum reaching 11.5°C, a report by PTI noted. So far this year, the city’s lowest temperature was 8°C, compared with 9.5°C last year and 9.2°C in 2023, according to data. The average minimum temperatures for previous years were 14.7°C in 2022, 12°C in 2023, 12.3°C in 2022, and 11.9°C in 2021.