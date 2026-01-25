Weather Today: Cold wave to continue in Punjab, Rajasthan; IMD predicts rainfall from January 26 in these areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for cold waves in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other parts of northern India on Sunday, January 25. The weather department also predicted rainfall to heavy rainfall at many places on January 26 and January 27.

"An intense Western Disturbance is set to impact the Western Himalayan region from 26–28 January, bringing light to moderate rainfall at many places and isolated heavy rain/snowfall on 27 Jan," the IMD said.

Weather today, January 25 A cold wave alert was issued in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for January 25. Punjab is also likely to witness heavy fog on Sunday.

The IMD said, “Cold wave conditions likely in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Rajasthan on 25th & 26th January.”

Also Read | Delhi AQI improves to 264 a day after rain; check IMD weather forecast

"Dense to very dense fog conditions likely during morning/ night hours in some/isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana & Chandigarh on 25th-26th January," the IMD added.

Meanwhile, in the southern region, heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Rainfall alert The IMD predicted light/moderate rainfall at many places over Western Himalayan region between January 26 and 28, and isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall on January 27, 2026

"Hailstorm activity also likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh on 27th, Uttarakhand on 27th & 28th January," the IMD said.