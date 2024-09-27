Weather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and THESE states

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions across Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In Delhi, areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Akshardham, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim for the upcoming week. The weather observatory has further stated that rainfall across the country is likely to be normal or above normal, except for South Peninsular India. This region is expected to receive below normal to normal rainfall over the week.

Rainfall for West India The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rain and light to moderate rain for Konkan and Goa during the week. At the same time, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next three days till September 29.

The weather body has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch on September 28.

East and Northeast India Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 27. These regions are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 28, and October 2.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected for these regions on specific dates: Jharkhand on September 27; Bihar on September 28; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during September 30-October 2.

Northwest India The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh on September 27. It has also issued a very heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand on September 28.

South Peninsular India The Met dept. has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the region during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kerala and Mahe during September 28-30, South Interior Karnataka on September 29, and Coastal Karnataka on September 30.