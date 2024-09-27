Weather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and THESE states

The Indian Meteorological Department warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states, including Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile regions across Delhi are expected to witness light to moderate rains.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated27 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Weather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and THESE states
Weather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and THESE states(file photo)

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated regions across Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In Delhi, areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Akshardham, are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for West Bengal and Sikkim for the upcoming week. The weather observatory has further stated that rainfall across the country is likely to be normal or above normal, except for South Peninsular India. This region is expected to receive below normal to normal rainfall over the week.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains highlights: Pune receives third-highest rainfall ever recorded

Rainfall for West India

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rain and light to moderate rain for Konkan and Goa during the week. At the same time, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall during the next three days till September 29.

The weather body has also issued a heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Saurashtra and Kutch on September 28.

East and Northeast India

Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 27. These regions are also expected to receive heavy rainfall on September 28, and October 2.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is expected for these regions on specific dates: Jharkhand on September 27; Bihar on September 28; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during September 30-October 2.

Northwest India

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Himachal Pradesh on September 27. It has also issued a very heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand on September 28.

Also Read | AQI, weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Telangana and 12 other states

South Peninsular India

The Met dept. has predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the region during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kerala and Mahe during September 28-30, South Interior Karnataka on September 29, and Coastal Karnataka on September 30.

Catch latest updates here.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and THESE states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    165.60
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    4 (2.48%)

    Vedanta share price

    501.85
    03:55 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    22.25 (4.64%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    136.00
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.25 (1.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    345.10
    03:56 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    5.3 (1.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    36.59
    03:59 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    2.29 (6.68%)

    Elecon Engineering Co share price

    702.40
    03:54 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    39.45 (5.95%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    918.90
    03:49 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    43.3 (4.95%)

    Maruti Suzuki India share price

    13,384.30
    03:44 PM | 26 SEP 2024
    608.3 (4.76%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,045.000.00
      Chennai
      77,051.000.00
      Delhi
      77,203.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,055.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.