Weather Today LIVE: Delhi rain floods roads; Low-pressure system to intensify showers in West Bengal

Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Friday, August 7, predicting that rains will to continue in the city for the second day. Steady rainfall continued to lash the national capital and parts of the NCR on Thursday, triggering heavy waterlogging.

The IMD also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next two to three days. "Isolated heavy likely to continue many parts of northwest & adjoining Central India and over East & Northeast India during most days of the week," it added.

“Overall, the country as a whole, the rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal during 1st half of the week & normal to above normal during the 2nd half of the week,” the IMD said.

Flash Flood Risk (FFR)

In a forecast valid till 11:30 am on Friday, August 7, the IMD said low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours:

Kerala & Mahe: Wynad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts

Tamil Nadu - Puducherry & Karaikal: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts

Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Sirmaur districts

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Garhwal Pauri, Garhwal Tehri, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts