Weather Today LIVE: Delhi rain floods roads; Low-pressure system to intensify showers in West Bengal

Weather Today LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Friday, August 7, predicting that rains will to continue in the city for the second day. Steady rainfall continued to lash the national capital and parts of the NCR on Thursday, triggering heavy waterlogging.
The IMD also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next two to three days. "Isolated heavy likely to continue many parts of northwest & adjoining Central India and over East & Northeast India during most days of the week," it added.
“Overall, the country as a whole, the rainfall is likely to be normal to below normal during 1st half of the week & normal to above normal during the 2nd half of the week,” the IMD said.
Flash Flood Risk (FFR)
In a forecast valid till 11:30 am on Friday, August 7, the IMD said low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds & neighbourhoods of the following Met Sub-divisions during next 24 hours:
Kerala & Mahe: Wynad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Kottayam districts
Tamil Nadu - Puducherry & Karaikal: Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts
Himachal Pradesh: Shimla and Sirmaur districts
Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Garhwal Pauri, Garhwal Tehri, Rudraprayag, Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts
The flood situation in Assam remained critical as the toll rose to 97 with two more fatalities and over 1.68 lakh people across 15 districts were still affected by the deluge, PTI reported.
Waterlogging in Chhatarpur Farm area, following heavy rainfall today in the city.
The Shimla Met office on Friday issued an 'orange alert' of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh for Monday and Tuesday (August 10 and 11).
As many as 145 roads have been closed in the state following heavy rains, while 14 water supply schemes and 224 transformers were disrupted as of Friday morning, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall across Odisha on Friday.
A low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning, bringing heavy to very heavy rain in some southern districts, the IMD said.
The southwest monsoon has become active again over Rajasthan, bringing heavy rainfall to several parts of the state, including the capital city, the Meteorological Department said on Friday, warning of more intense showers in the coming days.
Several parts of the country recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am IST on Friday, August 7, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
“Very heavy rainfall observed at isolated places over Odisha , Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur,Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh , West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh ,Konkan & Goa,” the weather agency said.
Latest visuals from Shivaji Bridge, formerly known as Minto Bridge, where there is no waterlogging even as heavy and continuous rain lashes the national capital today
As heavy rain batters Delhi, commuters face challenge as they wade through waterlogged roads in Sainik Farms area
IMD's latest forcast: Very heavy rainfall observed at isolated places over Odisha , Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall over Assam & Meghalaya Nagaland, Manipur,Mizoram & Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh , West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh ,Konkan & Goa during 0830 hrs IST of yesterday to 0830 hrs IST of today, 07 August, 2026"
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm was reported in Delhi on Friday as IMD warned of very heavy rainfall.
Weather Warnings for next 24 hrs (valid till 0830 hrs IST of tomorrow, the 08th August, 2026)
❖ Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha.
❖ Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, East Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka.
❖ Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Uttarakhand and West Madhya Pradesh.
Water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers rise following heavy rainfall in the area. The Rudraprayag district administration has appealed to people through loudspeakers to stay away from riverbanks. The public has also been advised to immediately report any disaster-related incident or road blockage to the District Emergency Operations Centre.
Hours after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Gurugram on Thursday, triggering severe waterlogging in parts of the city, the Haryana government transferred Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.
The government order did not immediately name a successor to Dahiya as civic body commissioner. The reshuffle was described as a routine bureaucratic transfer and not linked to the rainfall, the New Indian Express reported.
The IMD predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi on Friday, August 7.
The boundary wall of an old house collapsed following heavy rainfall in northwest Delhi's Vijay Nagar area on Thursday, damaging several parked vehicles, police said. The incident was reported in the Vijay Nagar Double Storey area under Model Town police station limits.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday. It predicted: "Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain at most places with heavy rain at isolated places during early morning to noon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places towards evening/night."
Meanwhile, a flash flood warning was issued in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.