Weather Today: Delhi, Mumbai reel under waterlogging, traffic snarls after heavy rains | Watch

Heavy downpour on 29 August led severe waterlogging and traffic snarls in Delhi and Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange alert for many parts of Delhi-NCR today. Different parts of the Mumbai especially low-lying areas, were waterlogged, leaving commuters and residents in anguish.

Delhi rains According to the Delhi Traffic Police, Traffic was hit on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, Geeta Colony, and Rajaram Kohli Marg. A significant traffic jam was also seen between Badarpur and Ashram, leading to considerable inconvenience for office commuters and school buses, PTI report noted.

Waterlogging was seen in parts of the national capital. Visuals from Sangam Vihar Neem Chowk Road showed vehicles passing through waterlogged roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police said personnel were stationed at various locations to control the congestion and ensure smoother vehicle movement. An officer added, “Due to rain and waterlogging in some pockets, traffic movement was slow. Our personnel have been deployed to streamline the situation and assist commuters.”

What did commuters say? "What's with the snail-paced traffic on NH8 to Delhi? Even ambulances are struggling to move an inch further," a commuter asked.

A PTI reported cited another commuter saying that they have been stuck in huge traffic from the Badarpur flyover to the Sarita Vihar metro station. "It took me more than an hour to cover four kilometres, and now there is no movement for 30 minutes," he mentioned.

Mumbai rains The IMD has forecast “cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs” for the next 24 hours beginning Friday morning, the officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

Mumbai’s island city witnessed an average rainfall of 20.36 mm, while the western and eastern suburbs recorded 17.55 mm and 14.68 mm of rainfall, respectively, in the past 24 hours ended at 8 am on Friday, they added.

From August 30 to September 1, the weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with moderate rainfall each day. On August 30, the rain is not anticipated to be severe, and no warnings have been issued. Similar conditions are forecasted for August 31, with continued cloud cover and moderate showers, but no alerts, indicating normal weather despite the rain. The trend continues on September 1, with cloudy skies and moderate rainfall expected once again. The lack of any weather warnings over these three days suggests no major disruptions are likely.