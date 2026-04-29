Weather today: Delhi-NCR skies turn stormy as rain hits city; Bengal on IMD's orange alert on Phase 2 polling day

Weather today: Delhi residents woke up to pleasant morning after days of sweltering heat as strong winds and rain pounded city on 29 April. This dramatic change in weather comes follows days of heatwave when mercury soared as high as 44 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city predicting more rains during the day.

Bringing relief in the national capital from the much-needed intense heat, it is likely that the city will receive “one or two spells of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds speed reaching 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph during afternoon to evening.”

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Also Read | IMD predicts thunderstorms, slight temperature dip across north India

Visuals from Kushak Road show strong winds and rain showers bringing a pleasant change in Delhi's weather.

The city had been grappling with intense heat wave conditions for the past days, but the latest weather forecast suggests that there will be “fall by 3-4°C in maximum temperatures during next 3 days and rise by about 2-3°C thereafter. Maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal to normal during 29th April to 4nd May 2026.”

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Also Read | IMD predicts thunderstorms, slight temperature dip across north India

IMD issued a nowcast rainfall warning, upgrading the weather warning to orange alert, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at entire Delhi and NCR.”

In the neighbouring regions, similar weather conditions are likely. “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan) . Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Loharu (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Siyana (U.P.) during next 2 hours,” IMD said.

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On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is expected to be -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal and settle around 37°C to 39°C. The minimum temperature will most likely be 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and is expected to be in the range of 26°C to 28°C at most places over Delhi.

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For other regions of Northwest India, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, IMD forecasted hailstorm activity on 29 April. Rajasthan is set to witness dust storm today. Meanwhile, Punjab and Haryana residents can brace for thundersquall. The weather agency predicted gradual fall in maximum temperature over Northwest India by 2-4°C likely till 30 April.

West Bengal weather today IMD issued orange alert for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Bankura and East Bardhaman districts, predicting “thunderstorm with gusty wind (50-60 kmph) and lightning” and rainfall on Phase 2 polling day — 29 April. A yellow alert is in place for other districts. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast India during many days of the week, IMD said.

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IMD predicted gradual fall in maximum temperature over East India by 2-4°C likely till 29 April. The weather office also issued fishermen warning advising them against venturing out into the sea along and off West Bengal and North Odisha coasts.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.