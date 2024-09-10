The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon trough is active, with its western end near its normal position and its eastern end near its normal position. This usually means that the trough is situated in a way that influences rainfall distribution.

As per the release, these states will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Chhattisgarh during the next seven days, Madhya Maharashtra until the 10th, Konkan and Goa until the 10th, and during the 11th of September.

Moreover, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe till 11th September.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday in Delhi, with light rain expected in the city. The temperatures are anticipated to range between a maximum of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

In a post on X, IMD said, “Deep depression over interior Odisha weakened into a depression over the same region. It is very likely to move across north Chhattisgarh and weaken further into a well marked low pressure area around evening of 10th Sept.”

With the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal making landfall near Puri in Odisha, the state government has mobilized its resources for relief and rescue operations in the districts expected to be impacted by this weather system.

The IMD noted that such systems can lead to severe weather conditions, prompting the need for prompt and effective emergency responses to mitigate potential damage and ensure public safety.

“The landfall process for any system, whether a depression or a cyclone, takes time. The current system made landfall between 10.30 am and 11.30 am with wind speeds between 55 km/hour and 65 km/hour,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, PTI reported.

‘Red Alert’ The weather office has issued a 'red alert’ (take action) of heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm) till 8.30 am of Tuesday for 10 districts – Ganajam, Kadhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Bolangir, Boudh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Puri.

Heavy rain has also been forecast at isolated places in the districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Sonepur during the period.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea until September 11, it said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi discussed the situation with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and issued instructions to senior officials and district collectors of Malkangiri and Koraput to take immediate measures to supervise and assist the district administration in relief measures.