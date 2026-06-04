Delhi sees rainfall as IMD issues yellow alert today: Full weather report

Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Thursday afternoon, bringing a major respite from the hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR today (June 4) and tomorrow (June 5). According to the weather report, more rain is expected overnight.

In a forecast for Delhi-NCR on Thursday, the IMD said, “Partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy sky. A spell of light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during afternoon/evening.”

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“Another spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning during the night,” the IMD said.

The weather department also predicted the possibility of hailstorms in Delhi on Thursday.

In an update around 3:15 pm, the Delhi weather department posted on X, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorm and lightning (80-100 Km/h strong squally winds) with Hailstorms at few places is very likely to occur at Delhi."

A similar forecast has been issued on Friday, May 5. On Friday, Delhi NCR may expect a “generally cloudy sky. A spell of light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during morning to forenoon. Another spell of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning during the evening/ night," the IMD said.

The IMD issued a yellow alert on Thursday and Friday. The temperature near Delhi airport was recorded at 31 °C around 3:15 pm on Thursday.

Monsoon hits Kerala In line with its prediction earlier, the weather department said on Thursday that the Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala today, 4th June 2026.

It added, “The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Southwest & Southeast Arabian Sea, some parts of westcentral & eastcentral Arabian Sea, entire Lakshadweep islands, Kerala & Mahe, some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin area, southeast Bay of Bengal and some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal today the 4th June, 2026.”

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of Westcentral, Eastcentral and Northeast Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeastern state during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.

In the wake of the monsoon's arrival in India, the IMD predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over the next seven days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India during the next 5-6 days. Moderate to Severe Thunderstorm activity with wind speed up to 50-60 kmph is likely over many parts of Northwest, Central & East India and South Peninsular India during the next 2-3 days of the week,” the IMD predicted.

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Meanwhile, heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Bihar during June 6-8; East Uttar Pradesh during June 7-10 and West Uttar Pradesh during June 8-10.