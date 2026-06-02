Rain cools north India, Delhi sees coolest June start in 3 years; IMD forecasts more showers

Rain and thunderstorms across most parts of northern India have brought significant relief from sweltering temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh recorded below-normal temperatures on the first day of June, which fell on Monday.

Advertisement

The national capital, which had been reeling under heatwave conditions, also recorded its coolest start to June in three years. Temperatures in Delhi hovered around a maximum of 36.3°C and a minimum of 24.9°C on Monday, according to data from the Safdarjung Observatory.

The last time Delhi recorded a lower maximum temperature on June 1 was in 2023, when it stood at 32.7°C, while the minimum temperature was 20.6°C. However, the weather agency has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures from Tuesday onwards.

IMD forecast for northern states The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir on June 6, Uttarakhand from June 2 to 6, Punjab on June 5, Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh from June 1 to 5, West Uttar Pradesh from June 2 to 5, East Uttar Pradesh on June 1, and Rajasthan from June 3 to 5.

Advertisement

Central India Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from June 2 to 5. Similar conditions are expected in West Madhya Pradesh on June 5 and in Vidarbha between June 2 and 4.

Advertisement

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, over West Madhya Pradesh from June 2 to 4.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in West Madhya Pradesh on June 2 and 3. Hailstorm activity is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on June 2.

Western India In western India, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph is likely over Konkan and Goa from June 2 to 7. Madhya Maharashtra is expected to experience similar weather between June 2 and 5, while Marathwada may receive rainfall on June 2 and 3.

Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness thunderstorm activity from June 2 to 4, while the Gujarat region may experience similar conditions on June 2 and 4. The Gujarat region is also likely to experience strong winds on June 2 and 3.

Advertisement

When will southwest monsoon arrive? The southwest monsoon, which typically arrives around June 1, is expected to reach Kerala within the next two to three days.

“The conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, the Lakshadweep Islands, and parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days,” the IMD said.

The monsoon is also expected to advance into additional parts of the southwest, west-central, east-central and north-east Bay of Bengal, as well as the remaining areas of the south-east Bay of Bengal during the same period.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Rain cools north India, Delhi sees coolest June start in 3 years; IMD forecasts more showers