Weather Today: Delhi wakes up to dense fog; IMD says rainfall, snowfall may occur in Himachal, J&K till 3 February

A layer of dense fog blanketed parts of Delhi early Monday morning, 2 February. Visuals from Mahipalpur, near IGI Airport, showed very low visibility due to fog in the area. As per IMD, the area experienced ‘Moderate Fog’ on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the area was recorded at ‘134’ in the ‘moderate’ category, as claimed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that dense fog conditions are likely to continue during the morning/night hours at a few places over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till 3 February, and at isolated pockets till 5 February.

Advertisement

“Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over West Uttar Pradesh till 5 February; West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya till 2 February; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha till 3 February; East Rajasthan during 3 -5 February 2026,” the IMD said.

Rainfall alert The IMD said light to moderate rainfall/snowfall may occur over the Western Himalayan region, with isolated to scattered rainfall over adjoining northwest and central India from 1–3 February.

Advertisement

Rainfalls are likely to occur under the influence of two "quick" successive Western Disturbances, the IMD said.

The weather department said a third western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from 5 to 7 February 2026.

Areas where rainfall may occur According to the IMD, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall may occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 1-3 February 2026.