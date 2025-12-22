Weather today: Dense fog envelops Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh; IMD warns of cold day conditions

Dense fog enveloped Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Monday early morning, reducing visibility to few metres. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert fort East Uttar Pradesh as it warned of dense fog and cold wave conditions today while western areas of the state are on yellow alert. The national capital is also on IMD's yellow alert today.

IMD in a post on X stated, “Dense to very dense fog is expected during night and morning hours across parts of East Uttar Pradesh (till 23rd) and Punjab, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh & North Madhya Pradesh (till 22nd). Bihar, Jharkhand & interior Odisha may experience dense fog till 24th December.”

On Sunday, cold day conditions and fog outlined the weather conditions in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana while snowfall in higher stretches of Jammu and Kashmir marked the beginning of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ — the 40-day harshest winter period that will conclude on January 30. The sudden cold wave can be attributed to Western Disturbance and presence of subtropical westerly jet stream over north India.

The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall and snowstorm for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh with reduced visibility, less than 400 metres. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand can brace for “scattered rainfall/snowfall” until 24 December. IMD warned against cold wave conditions in Karnataka and Telangana on 22 and 23 December.

Cold day conditions “Cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand on 22nd; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh on 22nd & 23rd December,” IMD in its latest press release stated.

Delhi weather today In the national capital, the minimum temperature is expected to settle between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Visuals from Delhi's ITO and UP's Ayodhya show dense fog covering the region.

The meteorological department forecasted moderate fog for Monday.

Fog disrupts flight operations A day before, dense fog disrupted flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport as over 105 flights were cancelled, including 55 arrivals and 52 departures. Notably, more than 450 flights were delayed due to low-visibility conditions, PTI reported.

Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 7:00 AM, stating, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport.

According to Airport Authority of India officials, nearly 11 flights were cancelled also at the Srinagar International Airport due to the weather conditions.