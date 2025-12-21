Fog impacts flights in Bangalore, Amritsar and Srinagar; IndiGo, Air India warn of cancellations, delays

India's national carrier IndiGo released a new advisory on Sunday, December 21, informing that dense fog impacted flight operations in Bangalore, Amritsar and Srinagar.

In a statement released around 11.20 am on Sunday, IndiGo said, "Dense fog in Srinagar continues to affect visibility, impacting flights operating to and from Srinagar."

"As conditions evolve, some services may experience delays, and a few may need to be cancelled depending on clearance and operational feasibility," IndiGo said.

In a statement earlier in the day, IndiGo said low visibility and fog over Bangalore and Amritsar impacted flight schedules.

"We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly," the airline said.

IndiGo requested flyers to stay updated on your flight status. "Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support," it said.

"Here's hoping clearer skies help us serve you better soon, and thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time," the airline said.

"We assure you that our teams remain actively engaged with the authorities to ensure operations resume smoothly once conditions improve. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to clearer skies and welcoming you onboard soon," it added.

According to news agency ANI, West Bengal's Bagdogra Airport also reported that flights to and from the city may be affected due to dense fog. Authorities said conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours and advised passengers to check with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

A statement from Bagdogra Airport read, "Due to dense fog and low visibility, flights to and from Bagdogra may be affected. Conditions are expected to improve in the next few hours. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

Air India warns of cancellation Like IndiGo, Air India also warned of dense fog conditions with reduced visibility in Delhi and parts of northern and eastern India on Sunday morning.

"This will affect flight schedules across the network. We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at http://bit.ly/4agYVyF)," Air India said.

"However, in the event of unexpected delays, diversions, or cancellations, please rest assured that our ground staff are available to assist you with alternative arrangements," the airline added.

The airline said that in addition, our ‘FogCare’ initiative allows passengers booked on certain flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any extra payment or seek a full refund on their bookings without any penalty.

AIr India also encouraged its customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for your journey at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html.

“Our 24x7 contact centre is available at +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999 for any assistance,” Air India said.

AAI issues advisory Earlier on Sunday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory noting that fog conditions in parts of northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports.

Passengers were advised to check flight updates with their respective airlines through official channels and to allow extra time for travel to airports and completion of necessary formalities.

"Fog conditions in parts of Northern India are affecting visibility and may lead to delays or changes in flight operations at select airports. Passengers are advised to check flight updates with their airlines through official channels and allow extra time for airport travel and formalities," AAI's advisory read.

To assist travellers during adverse weather, the AAI deployed passenger assistance teams at affected airports to provide guidance and on-ground support, ensuring smooth operations and passenger safety amid dense fog conditions.

Dense fog warning The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog during Saturday night and early morning hours of Sunday across several North and central Indian states.

The IMD issued a warning of reduced visibility and advised people to travel with caution.

📍 Affected regions and dates:

❖ Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana: Till morning of 21st

❖ Punjab & Haryana (isolated pockets): 25th–27th

❖ West Uttar Pradesh: 26th & 27th

❖ East Uttar Pradesh: 22nd, 26th & 27th

❖ Jharkhand: 21st & 22nd