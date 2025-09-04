Weather Today: Flood fears resurface in Kashmir as Jhelum waters swell, Omar Abdullah addresses rumours

Weather Today: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked people not to listen to rumours and assured that the administration will not lower its guard regarding the ongoing flood situation.

"Dal gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breached or broken. The Jhelum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe in rumours that are being spread unnecessarily," Omar Abdullah posted on X on Wednesday.

The chief minister's post comes amid rumours that water from the River Jhelum was being diverted into Dal Lake or into the Kandizaal area by breaking the protective bund.

Panic amid chilling déjà vu of 2014 Following this, several residents of low-lying areas, who are expected to get affected by any such possibility, were gripped by panic and scrambled to move their belongings to the first floor of their houses.

Throughout the day on 3 September, the Jhelum and its tributaries roared past danger levels after two days of torrential rain, sparking fears of a repeat disaster. Panic-stricken locals were seen standing till late night on Wednesday by embankments of river and flood channels across Kashmir to monitor the water levels. Similar situation was witnessed in Kashmir last week too, but the water levels eventually receded.

For many residents, it was a chilling déjà vu of 2014 when Jhelum and its tributaries swelled into a devastating deluge around the same time that year, submerging large parts of Kashmir and claiming countless lives. Many areas in Srinagar were flooded with the ground floors of houses underwater for over 20 days.

But this time, the swollen river waters began receding by Wednesday evening, according to local newspapers.

Announcements from Masjids “The Vaishaw stream at Khudwani was running well above the danger mark due to cloudbursts at several places, but luckily the water level started receding once the day closed,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan, told English daily Greater Kashmir.

The cloud burst also occurred in the upper areas of Waltengoo, Kund, in the Devsar area of Kulgam, raising the water level in Sandran, another tributary of the Jehlum.

As a preemptive measure, the Srinagar administration advised residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, and Mehjoornagar to evacuate to safer places due to a reported breach at Shalina, Budgam. Officials said announcements through local committees, masjids, and local revenue and police authorities in this area have already been made.

Jammu Kashmir Weather to improve In central Kashmir, the Sindh Nallah at Ganderbal also rose sharply but later declined. Water levels surged across Dal Lake, Nigeen, Aanchar, Wular Lake, and multiple Jhelum stretches, including Khanabal, Sangam, Pampore, and Srinagar’s Ram Munshi Bagh.

Several breaches were reported but quickly plugged with sandbags by flood control teams and locals.

The water seeped into Gonikhan Market near Lal Chowk, following which the Police installed fencing around the market.

By late Wednesday night, the weather had improved, and water levels across tributaries were dropping as there had been no rain since 10 AM in most parts of Kashmir. The Meteorological Department forecast further improvement from Thursday, 4 September.