Weather today: Gujarat on IMD's heat wave alert as mercury hits 42°C; rains to bring relief soon in multiple states

The India Meteorological Department issued orange alert for Gujarat, predicting heat wave conditions on 12 March. According to IMD, several places in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh reported maximum temperature as high as 42 degrees Celsius on 11 March. Even in Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, the mercury touched 38 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Nandurbar located in Madhya Maharashtra reported highest maximum temperature of 42.4°C on Wednesday.

As most of India sees record high temperatures in March, IMD predicted that some relief is likely in the coming days with rainfall expected in several north Indian and northeastern states. Furthermore, fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 14 March.

Advertisement

IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions likely to continue over Gujarat state during 11th-13th March and abating thereafter.”

Weather forecast for Northwest India: IMD predicted rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand until 17 March. “Isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-50 kmph) also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during 14th-16th; Uttar Pradesh on 15th & 16th and Rajasthan on 14th & 15th March,” the weather office said. Gradual fall in maximum temperature by 4-6°C is likely over Western Himalayan region during next 7 days, IMD said.

Gujarat on IMD's orange alert for heat wave.

Weather forecast for Northeast India: The Meteorological Department predicted “scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Northeast India” till 17 March. Meanwhile, Assam and Meghalaya may see heavy precipitation between 13 and 15 March while Arunachal Pradesh can expect downpour from 12 March till 14 March.

Advertisement

Weather forecast for East and Central India: Rainfall is likely in Chhattisgarh between 13 and 15 March, in Madhya Pradesh on 14 and 15 March, in West Bengal and Sikkim till 16 March. In Jharkhand, rain is likely on 12 March and between 15 and 17 March and in Odisha on 12 and 15 March. IMD predicted gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C during subsequent 2 days. Over coastal Maharashtra, 2-4°C fall in maximum temperature is likely over the coming 4 days.

Weather forecast for South Peninsular India: Isolated light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is likely in Telangana on 15 March.

Delhi weather today IMD predicted mainly clear sky with maximum temperature to be over 5 degrees Celsius above normal and is likely to hover around 34°C to 36°C. The minimum temperature will be 3.1°C to 5.0°C above normal and is likely to settle around 16°C to 18°C.

Advertisement