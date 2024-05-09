The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in two states today. The temperature in the national capital, New Delhi, will hover in the range of 39 to 26 degree Celsius today. Considering the current atmospheric systems, a wet spell is likely in Delhi from May 10 to May 12. Delhi will remain partly cloudy today.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will witness heatwave conditions today. Similar conditions will prevail in MP on May 10 as well. Moreover, hot and humid weather conditions are likely in Gujarat until May 13, and over Kerala until May 10.

The weather department noted that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds are very likely over West Bengal and Sikkim until May 11.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha can expect rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12, while Maharashtra can expect similar weather conditions on May 12.

Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until May 12, as per IMD's prediction.

The IMD's weather bulletin states that light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until May 15.

The weather bulletin states, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from northeast Rajasthan to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels." Thus, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka until May 12.

Heavy showers will grace the region of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until May 11 and Kerala on May 11.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand can expect wet spells until May 12

Hailstorm activity is likely over Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on May 9, and over Uttarakhand until May 12.

