Weather today: Heatwave in 2 states; showers and hailstorms in THESE states; Check IMD's weather update here
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in two states today, May 9, and rainfall and hailstorms in some others. Check the weather forecast in your state here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in two states today. The temperature in the national capital, New Delhi, will hover in the range of 39 to 26 degree Celsius today. Considering the current atmospheric systems, a wet spell is likely in Delhi from May 10 to May 12. Delhi will remain partly cloudy today.