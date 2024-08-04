Weather today: Heavy rains to continue in Himachal, Uttarakhand, Kerala; IMD issues red alert in THESE states

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and in ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa. In recent days, heavy rainfall has led to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, resulting in over 300 fatalities in Kerala, 15 deaths in Uttarakhand, and 9 deaths with 47 missing in Himachal Pradesh. In these areas, the weather department has issued a heavy rain warning for today.

Check the full IMD weather forecast here A red alert for extremely heavy rains has been issued over West Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and ghat r ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa.

-The weather department predicted isolated heavy rains over Jammu-Kashmir during 3rd-5th August; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan during 3–10 August; Punjab on 4th and 7th August; Haryana-Chandigarh on 4th and 7th August.

-Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted over Konkan, Goa during 3rd-7th August; and Madhya Maharashtra during 3rd–6th August.

- In Maharashtra, a red alert has been issued in Palghar, Pune, and Satara, while an orange alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik,

-In North East India, very heavy rains are very likely over Assam, and Meghalaya on the 6th and 7th August and Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 5th August. In addition to this, isolated heavy rains have been predicted over Odisha from 6-8 August; Gangetic West Bengal on 6th August; Jharkhand on 6 and 7 August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya during 3-10 August.

-In South India, very heavy rains have been predicted over Coastal Karnataka on 4th August while heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu during 3rd-5th August; Coastal Karnataka during 3rd-6th August; South Interior Karnataka on 4th August.