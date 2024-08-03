Weather today: Heavy rains to continue in Kerala; Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP on red alert; orange alert in THESE states

  • IMD has forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rains in various parts of the country on August 3, including East and West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Konkan & Goa. An orange alert for very heavy rainfall has been issued for multiple states.

Weather today: A 20-25 metre footpath near Bhimbali Chowki at Kedarnath was washed away following heavy rains in Rudraprayag district .
Heavy, very heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected to occur in several parts of the country today i.e. August 3, The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily bulletin stated. As per IMD, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra on 3rd August; West Madhya Pradesh on 3rd and 04th August; Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa on 3rd August.

Moreover, an orange alert for very heavy rains has been predicted over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Check IMD full forecast here

-In Maharashtra, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued red alert in Pune, Satara. An orange alert for very heavy rains has been issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg while yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, Kolhapur.

-In Kerala's Wayanad, two massive landslides hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai on July 30 creating widespread devastation, and loss of lives and property in the region. For today, Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the state.

-In other South Indian states, very heavy rainfall is predicted over Coastal Karnataka during 2nd-4th August while heavy rain has been predicted over Kerala and Mahe during 2nd – 4th August; Coastal Karnataka during 5th-7th August; North Interior Karnataka on 2nd and 3rd August; South Interior Karnataka on 3rd and 4th August.

-In Northwest India, isolated extremely heavy rains have been predicted over East Rajasthan on 4th August, while very heavy rains are also likely over East Rajasthan on 2nd and 3rd August, Uttarakhand on 3rd and 8th August; East Uttar Pradesh on 2nd August; West Rajasthan on 2nd and 5th August.

-The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar during 3rd-6th August; Gangetic West Bengal on 2nd August; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 2nd-6th August.

-The weather office also predicted very heavy rains over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on 7 and 8 August; ; Gangetic West Bengal on 7th and 8th August; Jharkhand on 3rd, 7th and 8th August; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on 7th and 8 August.

