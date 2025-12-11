Weather today: Hyderabad, Pune, Nasik, Bhopal on cold wave alert as IMD warns of drop in temperatures in multiple states

Weather forecast today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a cold wave alert for multiple states for 11 December. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha are under a yellow alert for a cold wave. Predicting intense fog in Uttar Pradesh, the IMD has placed the state under an orange alert.

Additionally, Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand are under a yellow alert for dense fog. The IMD urged motorists to drive slowly, use low beams, and fog lights during the morning hours on 11 December.

Suggesting that a trough in the westerlies, located along 86°E longitude to the north of 23°N latitude, is bringing changes in atmospheric conditions, the IMD in its latest press release said, "Cold wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail over central and adjoining east & northern Peninsular India till 13th December 2025."

Predicting dense fog over northern and north-eastern states, IMD said that a "fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to influence western Himalayan region from 13th December 2025."

The Meteorological Department said in its weather bulletin dated 10 December, "Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka and north interior Odisha during 11th – 13th; over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 11th and 12th December.

The weather agency said Maharashtra can brace for a gradual fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, followed by a rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Minimum temperatures were recorded below normal at many places, including Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, a few places over Rayalaseema, and at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Gujarat. The mercury dropped by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius at these places.

Districts on IMD's alert for cold wave Karnataka districts on yellow alert: Belagavi, Bagalkote, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgiri and Dharwad.

Telangana districts on orange alert: Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy.

Telangana districts on yellow alert: Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Jagitial, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Medchal Malkajgiri and Mulugu.

Maharashtra districts on yellow alert: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ghats of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Ghats of Pune, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Gondia.

Madhya Pradesh districts on yellow alert: Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Indore and Shajapur.