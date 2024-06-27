Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers in Karnataka, Kerala and 4 more states; yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh on June 27. A yellow alert for light showers is in place for Delhi-NCR for the next five days, with the exception of June 30, for which an Orange alert has been issued.

Fareha Naaz
First Published07:05 AM IST
Weather today: A yellow alert for light showers is in place in Delhi for the next five days with the exception of June 30, when the rainfall warning has been upgraded to an orange alert,
Heavy rainfall is likely today, June 27, in Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert, the second-highest level of warning, for these regions.

These are the regions where there are chances of precipitation in the coming days:

Also Read | Weather today: IMD warns of heavy showers in Gujarat, 11 other states

The IMD, in a press release dated June 26, forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana on June 27, and in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until June 28, and in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka until June 30.

Also Read | IMD issues heavy rain alert in Delhi for weekend; Aya Nagar water-logged

Chances of precipitation are high in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as heavy rainfall is expected until June 30 and in Maharashtra on June 27 and June 28.

The weather department hinted at heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh until June 30. Moreover, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab must gear up for heavy rainfall expected over the next three days.

“Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on June 27;Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during June 27-June 30, Bihar on June 27, June 29 and June 30; Jharkhand during June 28-June 30; Odisha on June 29; Gangetic West Bengal on June 30,” the weather agency stated in its bulletin.

Also Read | Sikkim, West Bengal on red alert, Delhi on yellow for heavy showers today

The IMD also forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha on June 27 and June 28; Arunachal Pradesh during June 27-June 30; Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during June 28-June 30.”

Weather in Delhi-NCR

Residents of the national capital can gear up for showers during the day as the IMD forecasts a generally cloudy sky with very light rain, and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds (speed 25-35 kmph). The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi are expected to settle around 29 and 30 degrees Celsius with 83 per cent humidity. A yellow alert for light showers is in place for the next five days, with the exception of June 30, when the rainfall warning has been upgraded to an orange alert.

Weather today: IMD forecasts heavy showers in Karnataka, Kerala and 4 more states; yellow alert for Delhi-NCR

