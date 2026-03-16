Weather today: IMD issues alert for Assam, Arunachal; warns of heavy rainfall after Odisha's devastating tornado

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall alert for Northeast India, warning against heavy precipitation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh until 17 March. The prevailing whether conditions over Western Himalayan region are a result of Western Disturbance which caused devastating whirlwind in Odisha on 15 March and heavy rains in Northeastern states.

IMD in a post on X stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across parts of Northeast India…. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow official weather updates.”

The weather office warned against isolated thunderstorm activity and gusty winds over East and adjoining Central India from 16 to 19 March. IMD's latest weather bulletin states, “Isolated thunderstorm activities accompanied with Gusty winds also likely over East and adjoining Central India during 16th to 19th March, with its peak intensity on 16th March, 2026.”

It further noted, "A fresh Western Disturbance likely to cause Rain/Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds along with hailstorm likely over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from 18th March."

Yellow alert in Assam and Mizoram A yellow alert for heavy rains continues to be intact for Assam.

View full Image View full Image IMD issues yellow alert for Assam

Predicting heavy rainfall, the weather department also issued a yellow alert for Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.