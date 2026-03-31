Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in multiple states; predicts more snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated hailstorms over Central, East India and north Peninsular India on 31 March. Besides this, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, thunderstorm activity, lightning and gusty winds are likely over Northeast and adjoining east India during the week with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Northeast India today and tomorrow.
Furthermore, IMD predicted possibility of isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over South Peninsular India this week with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kerala till 1 April. The weather office also warned against two active western disturbances which are set to impact northwest India this week, with peak activity expected on 4 April 4.
IMD issued orange alert for heavy rains in Maharashtra, Sikkim and parts of West Bengal. Except for Rajasthan and Gujarat, rest of India is on yellow alert today for heavy rains. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh 31st March & 01st April; Assam & Meghalaya" till 1 April and "Tripura on 31st March," IMD said.
On 30 March, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh reported snowfall for the second day in a row while several north Indian states witnessed rainfall.
Mild snowfall pounded higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, including Dharamshala in Kangra district. Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, Keylong received 2 cm of snow. In the wake of another fresh western disturbance which is likely to affect northwest India from 2 April, the Shimla Met Office forecasted downpour in the state till 5 April.
The weather bulletin dated 30 March stated, “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (40-50 kmph) likely over western Himalayan region on 31st March.”
It added, "Isolated to Scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-50 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 31st March."
Delhi may witness “generally cloudy sky” with a spell of very light rain or drizzle during afternoon to evening, IMD said. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the national capital are likely to be in the normal range around 32°C to 34°C and 18°C to 20°C respectively.
Delhi woke up to "moderate" Air Quality Index (AQI) with a reading of 188, registered at 7:00 AM. Out of 44 air quality monitoring stations, 33 recorded "moderate" levels, while AQI at 11 stations stood in the "poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.
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