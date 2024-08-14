Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Rajasthan, Haryana; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states

IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall in several areas in Haryana, Rajasthan, northeast India, and some other states for the next five days.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published14 Aug 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Rajasthan; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states
Weather today: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Rajasthan; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Weather today: The Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) has issued an orange alert for East Rajasthan for isolated very heavy rainfal today, August 14. Delhi NCR is likely to have scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the week.

The weather observatory further predicted isolated heavy rainfall in other areas including the Western Himalayan Region, Uttar Pradesh and eastern India, in the next seven days. Haryana, Rajasthan and northeast India are also expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall for five days, the IMD said in its official statement.

Also Read | Weather today: IMD predicts more rain in Delhi, issues orange alert for 4 states

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next five days, the MeT department said in its official statement.

IMD forecast for Northwest India

The weather body has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while regions such as Jammu-Kashmir, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are likely to face scattered widespread rainfall during the week.

West & Central India

There are chances of fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat Region, and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Vidarbha, Saurashtra and Kutch. Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, are expected to receive scattered heavy rainfall over the week.

Also Read | Waterlogging, traffic snarls in BTM layout as heavy rains lash Bengaluru | WATCH

IMD forecast for East & Northeast India

The weather body has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall over east India and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over northeast India during the week.

Also Read | Weather today: More rains in Delhi-NCR today

IMD forecast for South Peninsular India

There could be fairly widespread to widespread light, or moderate rainfall in Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, many regions in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall during the week.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 07:53 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD issues orange alert for parts of Rajasthan, Haryana; predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.50
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.7%)

    Reliance Industries

    2,926.90
    03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    5.4 (0.18%)

    Tata Power

    408.30
    03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -9.85 (-2.36%)

    Tata Steel

    148.90
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    -3.15 (-2.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,698.20
    03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    405.2 (9.44%)

    Olectra Greentech

    1,655.80
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    112.5 (7.29%)

    Blue Star

    1,714.55
    03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    96.2 (5.94%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    413.00
    03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
    22.8 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,196.000.00
      Chennai
      71,637.000.00
      Delhi
      71,218.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,987.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue