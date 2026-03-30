Weather today: IMD issues rain alert for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh; snowfall in Kashmir — Check full forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a rain alert for several states, including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, on Monday, March 30. Snowfall has been predicted in isolated areas of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Atmospheric scientist Professor Manoj Kumar Srivastava has described this fresh wet spell as a broader seasonal transition from winter to summer.
Srivastava told ANI that the current weather pattern is “a transitional phase between the winter-dominant Western Disturbances and the approaching easterly winds of the summer season.”
“Consequently, when these two atmospheric systems interact, conditions such as those we are currently witnessing tend to develop,” he added.
The IMD also noted that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from Thursday, April 2, which may bring cloudy skies and chances of rainfall over the region.
The weather agency has issued a yellow alert and forecast very light to light rainfall in Delhi during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by gusty winds, on Monday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 31 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
“The minimum temperature will be above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C), and the maximum temperature will be below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at most places over Delhi,” IMD said in a press release.
The national capital is expected to experience predominant surface wind speeds of 10 kmph during the morning hours, increasing to 15 kmph in the afternoon. The wind speed will gradually increase, becoming less than 25 kmph during the evening and night.