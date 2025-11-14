Weather Today: Rain alert for Tamil Nadu, including Chennai; fishermen advised to stay ashore

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for Tamil Nadu. A yellow alert indicating light rainfall has been issued for Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Tiruppur, Tenkasi, Thoothukkudi and Tirunelveli districts of the southern state. For the capital, Chennai, the weatherman in its forecast has predicted light rain through the day.

The weather agency has cautioned against waterlogging in some areas and warned that traffic may also be affected in several locations.

In its forecast, the IMD has also said that Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the nearby islands will see widespread rainfall over the next few days. Light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu on 12, 17 and 18 November. Kerala and Mahe are also expected to receive similar rain on 12 and 13 November, while Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema could see heavy showers on 17 and 18 November.

Fisherman in Tamil Nadu have been advised not to venture into the sea till further notice due to the possibility of strong winds over the coastal region.

"Dense rain clouds have formed over the coastal areas of Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. Very heavy rainfall is expected, and wind speeds over the sea may reach up to 55 km/h. Following this development, steady rainfall has been occurring in Thoothukudi and its suburban areas for more than an hour," IMD had said.

Chennai Weather Forecast November 13: Expect partly cloudy conditions with brief showers or thundershowers. Humidity will be noticeable, though there will be short sunny intervals.

November 14: The day is likely to remain cloudy with light rain on and off. It will stay cool and overcast, with only limited sunshine.

November 15: Mostly cloudy skies are expected, along with occasional light rain. Temperatures will stay mild, and a light breeze will add to the damp atmosphere.

November 16: Partly cloudy weather is forecast, with one or two spells of rain or thunder possible. Showers may develop toward the afternoon or evening.

November 17: Cloudy conditions with periods of heavy rainfall are likely. The day will feel significantly cooler and wetter than earlier in the week.

November 18: Cloudy skies with moderate rain at intervals are expected. Temperatures will hold steady with no major shifts anticipated.