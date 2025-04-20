Weather today: IMD issues rainfall alert in J&K, heatwave likely to abate in Rajasthan; check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall, accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty/squally winds over parts of the Western Himalayan region on Sunday (April 20).

As per the forecast updated on April 19, the IMD issued a red alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The red alert was issued in Kupwara, Muzaffarabad, Bandipora, Baramullah, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban and Budgaun among other areas on Sunday (April 20).

Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued in Poonch, Mirpur, Rajouri, Anantnag Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua and Reasi.

The IMD said on Sunday there's "possibility of severe weather activity over the region [Srinagar] during the morning hours." The IMD expects "decrease in precipitation from 20th evening."

"Moderate to heavy rainfall reported over Jammu & Kashmir region during 0830 hrs IST yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today. Some of the representative values are Banihal 71mm; Qazi Qund 53 mm, Kukernag 43 mm, Pahalgam 34 mm and Srinagar 12 mm," the IMD posted on X on Sunday.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius on April 19, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, multiple flights cancelled at Jammu airport due to bad weather in Srinagar. Connecting flights from Srinagar to other places were also delayed or cancelled.

Heatwaves in Rajasthan, Delhi The IMD also said heat wave conditions are likely to abate in Rajasthan from April 20. Heatwave is predicted in Barmer, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Jaipur, Bhilwara and Kota.

No major alert was issued for Delhi. The IMD, however, predicted "partly cloudy sky" in the NCR.

Weather in Uttarakhand, Himchal Pradesh The IMD also issued an orange alert in parts of Uttarakhand, with gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) sweeping through Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Advertisement

"Isolated Hailstorm likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad & Himachal Pradesh on 19th and Uttarakhand on 19th & 20th April," the IMD said in a release on Saturday.