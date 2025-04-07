Weather today: IMD issues red alert for heatwave in parts of Gujarat, yellow alert in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a heatwave in regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, West Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on Monday, April 7.

The IMD issued a red alert for heatwave, predicting extreme heatwave conditions in Saurashtra and Kutch.

An orange alert was issued in West Rajasthan (Bikaner district) and a yellow alert was issued in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, West UP and other parts of Gujarat.

The weather department said heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of Gujrat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab for the next three to four days.

The IMD predicted further heatwave conditions for 21 cities across Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha. Other states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are also likely to witness scorching heat.

"Heat wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on 07th; Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab during 07th-10th; Delhi on 07th & 08th; West Uttar Pradesh during 07th-09th; Madhya Pradesh during 08th-10th April Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th April," as per IMD.

According to the IMD, the highest temperature on April 5 was 44°C at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Almost 21 cities across five states recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the heat in Rajasthan's Barmer has set new records. The maximum temperature there was 45.6 degrees Celsius - the highest ever in the first week of April. The departure is 6.8 degrees above normal.

What's IMD's Red, Orange and Yellow alert for heatwave The IMD's Yellow Alert is a colour code for Heat Alert. In this case, "Heat is tolerable for the general public but a moderate health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases."

The Orange Alert indicates a severe heat alert for the day. In this case, there's an "increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. This is a high health concern for vulnerable people."