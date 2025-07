Weather Today: IMD issues RED alert for Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa; flash flood warnings in THESE areas | See forecast

Weather Report Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall across multiple regions in India, including coastal Karnataka as well as over certain parts of Maharashtra and Goa on July 24.

It also sounded a high risk flash flood alert for Konkan, Goa and coastal Karnataka regions on July 24 as widespread rainfall activity continues in these regions.

RED ALERT IN MAHARASHTRA, GOA, KARNATAKA In Maharashtra, the IMD sounded a red alert in its latest bulletin, including in districts like Raigad, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, and Sindhudurg.

In Karnataka, a red alert for extreme rainfall has been sounded in Udupi, Uttar Karnataka and Dakshin Karnataka districts.

The IMD has also issued red alerts for Goa, predicting very heavy rainfall.

IMD Weather Forecast for 24 July Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall with isolated Extremely Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Gujarat Region, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Kerala & Mahe, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, North Interior Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal, Uttarakhand, and Vidarbha.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(40-50kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Jharkhand.

Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Vidarbha and West Uttar Pradesh. IMD predicts flash floods in THESE areas The IMD predicted a low to moderate risk flash floods in several areas across India till July 25, 5:30 pm. These include: