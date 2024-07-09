Weather today: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai, 3 other states for heavy rains, orange alert in 2 others

Weather today: The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Goa, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, with a red alert declared for these states today, July 9. An orange alert has been issued for Assam and Meghalaya.

Fareha Naaz
First Published9 Jul 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Weather today: Waterlogged Chunabhatti Railway Station in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall on Monday, July 8.
Weather today: Waterlogged Chunabhatti Railway Station in Mumbai amid heavy rainfall on Monday, July 8.(ANI)

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy downpours during the day in Karnataka, Goa Arunachal Pradesh and Maharashtra and issued a red alert for these states today, July 9. In addition to this, an orange alert is in place for Assam and Meghalaya.

A day before, Mumbai city witnessed heavy rainfall leading to the cancellation of several trains and flights. Waterlogging wreaked havoc as the high tide aggravated the situation, submerging train tracks and subways. Lakes and dams overflowed, disrupting daily life and prompting authorities to shut schools and colleges for the day.

Also Read | On this day: Key events held on 9 July

In the backdrop of inclement weather conditions and yellow alert for heavy rains in moist districts of the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai on Tuesday, July 9.

Also Read | Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rivers near danger mark amid Red Alert

Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase announced closure of all schools up to class 12 on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies.

The weather department forecast “very heavy rainfall” in West Bengal and Sikkim on July 12, in Bihar over the next three days, and in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya until July 11.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Local trains resume amid red alert, CM Shinde says ‘don’t leave…’

Moving to Northwest and Central India, IMD forecast wet spells hinting at the possibility of “heavy rainfall” in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi on July 12 and in Himachal Pradesh on July 11/12. Besides this, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will witness heavy showers until July 12 while heavy downpour in expected in Rajasthan on July 9. Maharashtra is set to witness heavy precipitation today and tomorrow, as per the IMD's forecast.

On the West and South Peninsular India, the weather agency predicted “very heavy rainfall” in Goa and Maharashtra on July 9, July 11 and July 12. IMD forecast heavy precipitation in Karnataka on July 9 and July 12.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 07:03 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWeather today: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai, 3 other states for heavy rains, orange alert in 2 others

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

730.05
12:42 PM | 9 JUL 2024
32.1 (4.6%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.50
12:42 PM | 9 JUL 2024
1.35 (0.79%)

Bharat Electronics

330.60
12:42 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-3.55 (-1.06%)

GAIL India

229.45
12:42 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-1.05 (-0.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Jubilant Ingrevia

581.30
12:31 PM | 9 JUL 2024
50.3 (9.47%)

KRBL

334.05
12:31 PM | 9 JUL 2024
25.25 (8.18%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

236.10
12:31 PM | 9 JUL 2024
17.25 (7.88%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation

1,037.85
12:31 PM | 9 JUL 2024
68.1 (7.02%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue