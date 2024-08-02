Weather today: IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, MP; orange alert in Kerala, Himachal, Uttarakhand and more

  • Weather update: IMD issued red alert for extremely heavy rains in several parts of the country today i.e. 2 August.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated2 Aug 2024, 07:22 AM IST
A view shows the overflowing river Beas following heavy rains in Kullu district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India.
A view shows the overflowing river Beas following heavy rains in Kullu district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India. ((Reuters File))

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for extremely heavy rains in Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh today i.e. 2 August. As per IMD, very heavy rain alert has been issued in several parts of the country including Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya.

Himachal, Uttarakhand Rain Highlights

Check full IMD weather forecast here

1. In Maharashtra, a yellow alert has been issued in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar while orange alert for very heavy rains issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg. In addition to this, Red alert for extremely heavy rains is predicted in the ghat areas of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara.

2. In Himachal Pradesh, cloudbursts hit the districts of Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu. As a result, approximately 50 people are reported missing, and two bodies have been found. The Additional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Onkar Chand Sharma said that an alert of heavy rain has been issued till August 2.

3. The India Meteorological Department of Kerala issued an orange alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday, which has already been affected by landslides claiming over 200 lives. IMD Kerala director, Neetha K Gopal, said “We have issued an orange alert in 4 northern districts of Kerala, including Wayanad. In the south, up to Pathanamthitta, we have also issued a yellow alert. From tomorrow on, there will be a be a considerable reduction in rainfall activity. So the yellow alerts are being confirmed only for the northern districts of Kerala. And then from Sunday there will be a reduction and we will be experiencing only light to moderate rain thereafter for another four days.”

4. 

 

2 Aug 2024
