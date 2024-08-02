2. In Himachal Pradesh, cloudbursts hit the districts of Mandi, Shimla, and Kullu. As a result, approximately 50 people are reported missing, and two bodies have been found. The Additional Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Onkar Chand Sharma said that an alert of heavy rain has been issued till August 2.

3. The India Meteorological Department of Kerala issued an orange alert in the Wayanad district until Saturday, which has already been affected by landslides claiming over 200 lives. IMD Kerala director, Neetha K Gopal, said “We have issued an orange alert in 4 northern districts of Kerala, including Wayanad. In the south, up to Pathanamthitta, we have also issued a yellow alert. From tomorrow on, there will be a be a considerable reduction in rainfall activity. So the yellow alerts are being confirmed only for the northern districts of Kerala. And then from Sunday there will be a reduction and we will be experiencing only light to moderate rain thereafter for another four days."