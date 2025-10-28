Weather today: IMD issues red alerts for heavy rains in Andhra, Odisha, Telangana as Cyclone Montha nears landfall

The India Meteoroogical Department (IMD) warned for “severe cyclonic storm” named Montha which is expected to make landfall today. The deep depression of Bay of Bengal that recently intensified to form Cyclone Montha laid centred near latitude 14 degrees North and longitude 83.5 degrees East on October 27 at 11:30 PM.

With a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to110 kmph, Cyclone Montha is strengthening to make landfall today. As per latest IMD update, it is located “280 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam(Andhra Pradesh), 360 km south-southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 410 km south of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),610 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).”

The IMD issued weather alerts for various districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telagana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Kerala where Cyclone Montha is expected to make a aggressive and widespread impact.

As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over:

Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka: October 28

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Odisha, Chhattisgarh: Until October 30

Cyclone Montha landfall The weather department warned that weather systems over the Bay of Bengal continue to feed moisture into the region due to which the storm has intensified into “severe” cyclonic storm Montha.

According to IMD, the cyclonic storm will make a landfall about 200 km from Odisha's Malkangiri, near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on the evening or night of October 28.

IMD in its latest press release stated, “Strom surge of height about 1 m above astronomical tide is likely to cause inundation over low-lying areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (of Puducherry) around the landfall time.” Several low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are at risk of flash floods.

Red alert in Andhra Pradesh Several districts of Andhra Pradesh are on red alert today, including Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Yanam, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and West Godavari. The prevailing weather systems are expected to bring “extremely” heavy rainfall in the coming two days as well, so the red warning is intact and will be lifted only after October 30.

Red alert in Odisha Makangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts of Odisha are on red alert for heavy rains. Besides this orange and yellow alerts are in place for regions that are might be less impacted by Cyclone Montha weather system.

Orange alert in Tamil Nadu Several districts of Tamil Nadu are on orange alert today, including Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram.

Red alert in Telangana Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad districts of Telangana are on red alert for heavy rains.

Predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, IMD issued orange alert for Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Khammam, Warangal, Hanumakonda districts of Telangana.