IMD Weather Update today: The weather forecast suggests heavy rainfall in the Himalayan region over the next few days with a yellow alert for heatwave in another, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Know the full forecast with dust storm update here.

IMD's press release stated, “An intense Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Iran in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies. High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is likely into Northwest India during 13th-15th April."

Thus under the influence of such weather conditions, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until April 15.

Moreover, the weather department noted wet spell with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the Gangetic belt as well. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will experience such weather conditions until April 15.

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall or snowfall activity over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh until April 15.

Hailstorm activity is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan today. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will see such weather conditions until April 14 while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will see similar weather conditions tomorrow.

Rajasthan is expected to face a dust storm or thundersquall today as per IMD's weather prediction. Additionally, IMD has issued ‘yellow alert’ for heatwave in Odisha on April 15 and 16.

Moving towards the southern peninsular region, the weather department noted, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Saurashtra & Kutch and a trough/wind discontinuity runs from this cyclonic circulation to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels."

The press release added, “A cyclonic circulation lies over north Odisha and another over Comorin area & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. "

The states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are set to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds until tomorrow. Moreover, hailstorm are set to grace the region of Madhya Pradesh today.

Delhi, the national capital is set to witness light showers accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds today and tomorrow with Maximum temperature hovering around 38 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature being 23 degrees Celsius.

