Weather today: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Mumbai; orange alert in Karnataka, Gujarat, and THESE states

  • Weather today: IMD has issued yellow and orange in several parts of the country today.

17 Jul 2024
Weather today: Heavy rains likely to lash national capital.
Weather today: Heavy rains likely to lash national capital.

Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains over several parts of the country. As per IMD, heavy to very rains has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Saurashtra, Kutch, South Interior Karnataka today i.e. July 17.

Moreover, the weather office has issued yellow alert for heavy rains over Delhi and Mumbai today. As per RMC Mumbai, heavy rains is likely to continue in the financial capital till 19 July. Speaking of other cities of Maharashtra, the weather bureau has also issued yellow alert for heavy rains in Pune, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Nagpur, Yavatmal while very heavy rains are predicted over Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg today.

As per RWFC Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued stating that heavy rains with thunderstorm, lightning is set to lash, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh.

Here's a detailed prediction report

- A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been predicted over Konkan, Goa on 18th & 19th July; Madhya Maharashtra during 18th-20th; Coastal Karnataka on 17th July.

- Isolated heavy rains has also been predicted over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh during 16th-20th July; Tamil Nadu during 16th-18th and North Interior Karnataka on 19th and 20th July.

- In East and North east India, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 16th-20th July; Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 20th July; Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya on 19th and 20th July.

- Moreover, isolated very heavy rains also likely over Odisha on 19th and 20th July while in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 20th July.

- IMD predicted isolated heavy rains over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during 16th-20th July; West Rajasthan on 17 and 18 July, Himachal Pradesh during 18-20 July; Punjab, Haryana on 17th and 18th and Uttar Pradesh on 20th July.

- Isolated very heavy rains is also likely over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on 17th and 18th July.

